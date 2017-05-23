Former Kentucky church treasurer ordered to pay $201,000
A former church treasurer in western Kentucky has been sentenced to 21 months in federal prison and she must pay back more than $201,000 taken from the church. The U.S. Attorney's office says Delanie L. Tillman, former treasurer of the Greater Norris Baptist Church, reached a plea agreement with prosecutors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|24 min
|usa
|163,740
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|RussianrepubliCONS
|269,756
|VIDEO | Gov. Matt Bevin calls 7-year-old's murd...
|15 hr
|Toward Observer
|3
|Job Corps is worth a second look (Mar '09)
|Mon
|Leroy
|621
|Judge won't hear gay adoptions because it's not...
|May 19
|Christian Taliban
|31
|Cliff Pelfrey-CROOK!!!
|May 16
|curious
|1
|brown recluse
|May 16
|Eric-Davis
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC