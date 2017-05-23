Former Kentucky church treasurer orde...

Former Kentucky church treasurer ordered to pay $201,000

10 hrs ago Read more: WANE-TV Fort Wayne

A former church treasurer in western Kentucky has been sentenced to 21 months in federal prison and she must pay back more than $201,000 taken from the church. The U.S. Attorney's office says Delanie L. Tillman, former treasurer of the Greater Norris Baptist Church, reached a plea agreement with prosecutors.

