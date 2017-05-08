Former Kentucky Basketball Staffer In...

Former Kentucky Basketball Staffer Indicted For Defrauding Athletes Nearly $1.3 Million

Read more: WLEX-TV Lexington

Former Kentucky Director of Basketball Operations, Leon Smith, was indicted by a federal grand jury late last week on felony charges of defrauding clients for nearly $1.3 million, aggravated identity theft and money laundering. Smith, who became an adviser to professional athletes and operated Lexington-based Legacy Pro Management Group and Legacy Athlete Management, is charged with 14 counts of fraud involving four unnamed athletes between 2011-15, this according to Yahoo! Sports.

Chicago, IL

