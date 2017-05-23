Finnell named Kentucky Substitute Tea...

Finnell named Kentucky Substitute Teacher of 2017

Kelly Educational Staffing recently selected Dawn Finnell as the 2017 Kentucky Substitute Teacher of the Year for her time working at Henry County Middle School, according to a news release.

