Faust 3: the Turd Coming, or the Fart...

Faust 3: the Turd Coming, or the Fart of the Deal to Satirize Trump Fiasco Onstage This June

"Faust 3: The Turd Coming, or The Fart of the Deal" by Paul David Young, a political satire of the Trump fiasco performed by an ensemble of four clowns, will have its world premiere June 11 to 26 in The Meeting Room of Judson Memorial Church, 55 Washington Square South, presented by Skylight Productions. Augustus Heagerty directs.

