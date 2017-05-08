Ex-teacher accused of kidnapping student jailed in Kentucky
A former Tennessee teacher accused of kidnapping a teenage student and taking her to California has been returned to face charges and is being held in a Kentucky jail. A recording at Kentucky's Henderson County jail Monday said 50-year-old Tad Cummins is being held there.
