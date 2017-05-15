Ex-Kentucky clinic doctor charged with fraud

Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear announced on Monday that 57-year-old Curtis Edens was charged with two counts of Medicaid fraud, one count of improperly prescribing a controlled substance and five counts of theft by deception. Media outlets report that in 2016, Edens operated a clinic in Louisa that prescribed Suboxone - a drug used to treat addiction to opioids, but is often abused itself.

