Ex-Kentucky clinic doctor charged with fraud
Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear announced on Monday that 57-year-old Curtis Edens was charged with two counts of Medicaid fraud, one count of improperly prescribing a controlled substance and five counts of theft by deception. Media outlets report that in 2016, Edens operated a clinic in Louisa that prescribed Suboxone - a drug used to treat addiction to opioids, but is often abused itself.
WLEX-TV Lexington
