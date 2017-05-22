Enterprise Truck opens new facility in southern Indiana
Enterprise Truck Rental has opened a new location in southern Indiana, located at 3800 Payne Koehler Road in New Albany. The facility is situated for customers in the greater Louisville area who would otherwise have to cross the Ohio River into Kentucky for truck rental services, the company noted.
