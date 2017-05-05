Dry Ridge man arrested, accused of possession of child porn
Dry Ridge man arrested, accused of possession of child porn A Dry Ridge man was arrested Thursday for possession of child pornography. Check out this story on cincinnati.com: http://cin.ci/2pP0FJ1 Kentucky State Police arrested Kevin Havens, 56, after they received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
