Dry Ridge man arrested, accused of possession of child porn

17 hrs ago

Dry Ridge man arrested, accused of possession of child porn A Dry Ridge man was arrested Thursday for possession of child pornography. Check out this story on cincinnati.com: http://cin.ci/2pP0FJ1 Kentucky State Police arrested Kevin Havens, 56, after they received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

