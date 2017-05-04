Downed tree blocks traffic, damages fiber optic line in Carlisle Co., KY
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the tree brought down a fiber optic line between the one and two mile marker. The road will likely be blocked for four to six hours while crews clear the tree and the fiber optic line is repaired.
