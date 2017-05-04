Downed tree blocks traffic, damages f...

Downed tree blocks traffic, damages fiber optic line in Carlisle Co., KY

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the tree brought down a fiber optic line between the one and two mile marker. The road will likely be blocked for four to six hours while crews clear the tree and the fiber optic line is repaired.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 3 min Julia 266,602
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 5 min usa 163,295
George Evil Norcross 1 hr God Sees All 1
pulling over for a funeral 19 hr Slow down 4
News Job Corps is worth a second look (Mar '09) Thu Been There 616
News Sawyer in Harlan for work on story (Mar '08) May 4 CHUMP 12
News Coach, Player Accused in Drug Arrest May 2 Icaust Juan Sent 1
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,280 • Total comments across all topics: 280,837,866

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC