DJJ subsidiary earns safety recognition
The River Metals Recycling facility in Somerset, Kentucky, has received a SHARP designation from the United States Department of Labor. RMR is part of the Cincinnati-based David J. Joseph Company , which is a subsidiary of Charlotte, North Carolina-based steelmaker Nucor Corporation .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Recycling Today.
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|3 min
|Uncle Tab
|269,186
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|37 min
|username
|163,603
|Judge won't hear gay adoptions because it's not...
|2 hr
|Frankie Rizzo
|33
|Cliff Pelfrey-CROOK!!!
|May 16
|curious
|1
|brown recluse
|May 16
|Eric-Davis
|1
|judges daryle colson,amy hollollars give kids m...
|May 14
|CORRUPT
|1
|State senator: Food sales tax a 'deal breaker' ...
|May 14
|Bevin for President
|4
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC