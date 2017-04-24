David Albert Soloway Appellant v. Com...

David Albert Soloway Appellant v. Commonwealth of Kentucky Appellee

COUNSEL FOR APPELLANT: Shannon Renee Dupree, Assistant Public Advocate COUNSEL FOR APPELLEE: Andy Beshear, Attorney General of Kentucky, Joseph Todd Henning, Assistant Attorney General A circuit court jury convicted David Soloway on two counts of first-degree sodomy, one count of sexual abuse, and first-degree persistent-felony offender , for which he was sentenced to forty-five years' imprisonment. He now appeals that judgment as a matter of right.

