Court grants search of machete attack...

Court grants search of machete attack suspect's laptop

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: WDRB-TV Louisville

A court has approved the search of a laptop used by the man accused of attacking students with a machete at a university coffee shop in central Kentucky. The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that the affidavit in support of the search warrant for 19-year-old Mitchell W. Adkins' laptop cites his 2015 post on BuzzFeed as a community contributor titled "Discrimination of Conservatives in Liberal Arts."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 16 min CodeTalker 267,624
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 11 hr CCRx 163,410
News Ball returns over $900 worth of unclaimed prope... Wed Smart one 1
News Job Corps is worth a second look (Mar '09) May 9 KelB 617
Kathy Murphy May 7 Anonymous 1
George Evil Norcross May 7 God Sees All 1
pulling over for a funeral May 6 Slow down 4
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,370 • Total comments across all topics: 280,953,337

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC