County coroner seeks $60K amid homicide, overdose increase
The rising homicide rate and opioid epidemic in a Kentucky county has led to a city's coroner requesting additional money for resources. WAVE-TV reports on Thursday that Jefferson County coroner Barbara Wheatley Jones has asked the Louisville Metro Council for $60,000 to build a morgue and fund three additional deputy coroners to speed up response times.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|22 min
|Aquarius-WY
|269,025
|Judge won't hear gay adoptions because it's not...
|2 hr
|The Troll Stopper
|21
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|5 hr
|George Justapose
|163,581
|Cliff Pelfrey-CROOK!!!
|May 16
|curious
|1
|brown recluse
|May 16
|Eric-Davis
|1
|judges daryle colson,amy hollollars give kids m...
|May 14
|CORRUPT
|1
|State senator: Food sales tax a 'deal breaker' ...
|May 14
|Bevin for President
|4
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC