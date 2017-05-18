County coroner seeks $60K amid homici...

County coroner seeks $60K amid homicide, overdose increase

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

The rising homicide rate and opioid epidemic in a Kentucky county has led to a city's coroner requesting additional money for resources. WAVE-TV reports on Thursday that Jefferson County coroner Barbara Wheatley Jones has asked the Louisville Metro Council for $60,000 to build a morgue and fund three additional deputy coroners to speed up response times.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 22 min Aquarius-WY 269,025
News Judge won't hear gay adoptions because it's not... 2 hr The Troll Stopper 21
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 5 hr George Justapose 163,581
Cliff Pelfrey-CROOK!!! May 16 curious 1
brown recluse May 16 Eric-Davis 1
judges daryle colson,amy hollollars give kids m... May 14 CORRUPT 1
News State senator: Food sales tax a 'deal breaker' ... May 14 Bevin for President 4
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,478 • Total comments across all topics: 281,117,765

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC