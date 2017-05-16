Consternation on Capitol Hill over Tr...

Consternation on Capitol Hill over Trump's Russia meeting

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Northwest Herald

Consternation and confusion overtook Capitol Hill on Tuesday as Republicans confronted revelations that President Donald Trump had disclosed highly classified information to the Russians in the Oval Office a day after firing FBI Director James Comey. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell paused and answered simply "no" when asked whether he had concerns about the president's ability to properly handle classified information in wake of the revelations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 3 min Chicagoan by Birth 268,615
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 8 min usa 163,554
News Judge won't hear gay adoptions because it's not... 3 hr The Troll Stopper 10
Cliff Pelfrey-CROOK!!! Tue curious 1
brown recluse Tue Eric-Davis 1
judges daryle colson,amy hollollars give kids m... Sun CORRUPT 1
News State senator: Food sales tax a 'deal breaker' ... May 14 Bevin for President 4
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. American Idol
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,264 • Total comments across all topics: 281,084,301

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC