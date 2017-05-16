Consternation on Capitol Hill over Trump's Russia meeting
Consternation and confusion overtook Capitol Hill on Tuesday as Republicans confronted revelations that President Donald Trump had disclosed highly classified information to the Russians in the Oval Office a day after firing FBI Director James Comey. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell paused and answered simply "no" when asked whether he had concerns about the president's ability to properly handle classified information in wake of the revelations.
