Community remembers Kentucky State Police troopers killed in the line of duty
Loved ones joined together with police from across the state on Thursday to remember troopers who died in the line of duty. The Kentucky State Police memorial took place today in Frankfort, and it coincides with similar ceremonies this month throughout the country.
