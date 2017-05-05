College student crawls through air ducts in quest to steal stats exam
Two students at the University of Kentucky are facing burglary charges after crawling through campus ceiling ducts to steal a statistics exam from their professor's office. According to the Lexington Herald-Leader , 21-year-old junior Henry Lynch II dropped into the room through the ceiling, let in his friend Troy through the door, then started to rummage around for the test.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mashable.
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|3 min
|IND
|266,323
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|2 hr
|UnPolitically Cor...
|163,252
|Job Corps is worth a second look (Mar '09)
|16 hr
|Been There
|616
|Sawyer in Harlan for work on story (Mar '08)
|Thu
|CHUMP
|12
|Coach, Player Accused in Drug Arrest
|Tue
|Icaust Juan Sent
|1
|Judge won't hear gay adoptions because it's not...
|May 2
|Rainbow Kid
|9
|Gay in Gray Ky
|May 2
|GrayKentucky
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC