College student crawls through air du...

College student crawls through air ducts in quest to steal stats exam

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Mashable

Two students at the University of Kentucky are facing burglary charges after crawling through campus ceiling ducts to steal a statistics exam from their professor's office. According to the Lexington Herald-Leader , 21-year-old junior Henry Lynch II dropped into the room through the ceiling, let in his friend Troy through the door, then started to rummage around for the test.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mashable.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 3 min IND 266,323
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 2 hr UnPolitically Cor... 163,252
News Job Corps is worth a second look (Mar '09) 16 hr Been There 616
News Sawyer in Harlan for work on story (Mar '08) Thu CHUMP 12
News Coach, Player Accused in Drug Arrest Tue Icaust Juan Sent 1
News Judge won't hear gay adoptions because it's not... May 2 Rainbow Kid 9
Gay in Gray Ky May 2 GrayKentucky 1
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,519 • Total comments across all topics: 280,795,887

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC