Coach, Player Accused in Drug Arrest
Two men affiliated with the former Kentucky Mavericks now face drug trafficking accusations. Owensboro Police say Alex Sanders, 41, and Corey Wilford, 26, were arrested after detectives found cocaine, marijuana, prescription pills, a handgun and nearly $2000 cash inside their home.
