Coach, Player Accused in Drug Arrest

Coach, Player Accused in Drug Arrest

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: WEHT

Two men affiliated with the former Kentucky Mavericks now face drug trafficking accusations. Owensboro Police say Alex Sanders, 41, and Corey Wilford, 26, were arrested after detectives found cocaine, marijuana, prescription pills, a handgun and nearly $2000 cash inside their home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 6 min AMERICAN SUNSHINE 265,934
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 10 min CCR 163,169
News Judge won't hear gay adoptions because it's not... 5 hr Rainbow Kid 10
Gay in Gray Ky 7 hr GrayKentucky 1
News Job Corps is worth a second look (Mar '09) Mon Papi 615
News UPike Scholar House project moving forward (Mar '12) Apr 27 Kylady56 17
Versailles, KY: What Do You Do For Fun? Apr 27 Beautiful_Prince 1
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,429 • Total comments across all topics: 280,724,197

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC