Changes coming to Elizabethtown intersection where teen was killed

Brianna Taylor was killed in June 2014 after being hit by a drunk driver at the intersection of Patriot Parkway and Deckard School Road in Elizabethtown. Michael Todd Hilton was found guilty of her murder in 2015.

