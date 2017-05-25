Changes coming to Elizabethtown intersection where teen was killed
Brianna Taylor was killed in June 2014 after being hit by a drunk driver at the intersection of Patriot Parkway and Deckard School Road in Elizabethtown. Michael Todd Hilton was found guilty of her murder in 2015.
