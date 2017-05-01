Box visits Big Sandy to observe Empower Math curriculum in Adult Education -
Gayle Box, left, senior associate for college and career prep at Kentucky Adult Education, shares some instructional time with student Margaret Prater on Tuesday, April 25 during a visit with Floyd County Adult Education on the Prestonsburg campus of Big Sandy Community and Technical College. Gayle Box, center, senior associate for college and career prep at Kentucky Adult Education, smiles as she watches Adult Education Specialist II/Instructor Virginia Williamson Jones, left, converse with students Margaret Prater and Michelle Craft during a visit to Floyd County Adult Education on Tuesday, April 25 on the Prestonsburg campus of Big Sandy Community and Technical College.
