Boone GOP calls for prosecutor who had affair with detective to resign
Boone GOP calls for prosecutor who had affair with detective to resign The Boone County Republican Party issued a statement on Monday evening asking for her immediate resignation. Check out this story on cincinnati.com: http://www.cincinnati.com/story/news/2017/05/16/more-pressure-boone-prosecutor-resign/324132001/ Boone County Commonwealth's Attorney Linda Tally Smith, left, talks with her attorney, Luke Morgan, before a hearing on Friday, March 17. The call to resign comes three days after a judge granted a new trial to David Dooley in one of Northern Kentucky's most notorious murder cases.
