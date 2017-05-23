Black Tie & Tales 05.25.17

Black Tie & Tales 05.25.17

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: YourObserver

Lauren Wohlwend was showered with love by 30 of her closest friends and family on May 20 in celebration of her daughter-to-be, who is expected to arrive on June 27. Erin Graham, Allison Cornell and Kelsey Alholm co-hosted the event at Lauren's childhood home, where guests sipped ros and fresh fruit puree bellinis that the bartender made fresh to order, along with mocktails for the other moms-to-be. Upon entering the party, which was themed around the color scheme of the baby's nursery , guests filled out "Wishes for the Little One" cards for baby Wohlwend, which added a special sentimental touch to the affair.

Start the conversation, or Read more at YourObserver.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 28 min American Lady 269,935
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 1 hr another viewer 163,774
Donald Trumps shockingly bad budget proposal Tue Guy from Latonia 2
News VIDEO | Gov. Matt Bevin calls 7-year-old's murd... Mon Toward Observer 3
News Job Corps is worth a second look (Mar '09) May 22 Leroy 621
News Judge won't hear gay adoptions because it's not... May 19 Christian Taliban 31
Cliff Pelfrey-CROOK!!! May 16 curious 1
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,982 • Total comments across all topics: 281,256,247

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC