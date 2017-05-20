Bird sightings
A spectacular wave of migrants arrived on Tuesday and Wednesday and continued until the week's end, helped by the super-warm weather and southerly winds. A number of areas reported tallies of 15-20 species of warblers present in the middle of last week, with boreal species including Tennessee, mourning, Cape May, bay-breasted, Blackburnian, blackpoll, Canada, and Wilson's warblers among the mix, along with several southern species including prothonotary, Kentucky, and hooded warblers.
