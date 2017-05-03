Baptist professor to lead Kentucky adoption overhaul
A Southern Baptist professor will lead an overhaul of the state's troubled adoption and foster care system under a $240,000 contract awarded to him by the state's Republican governor. Daniel S. Dumas will begin his new job as a special adviser to Gov. Matt Bevin on June 19. His contract calls for him to assess a state system that has more than 8,000 children in out-of-home care and yet consistently has not met federal standards on preventing abuse and neglect.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|4 min
|AMERICAN SUNSHINE
|266,033
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|3 hr
|Pres Donald J Trump
|163,207
|Coach, Player Accused in Drug Arrest
|23 hr
|Icaust Juan Sent
|1
|Judge won't hear gay adoptions because it's not...
|Tue
|Rainbow Kid
|10
|Gay in Gray Ky
|Tue
|GrayKentucky
|1
|Job Corps is worth a second look (Mar '09)
|May 1
|Papi
|615
|UPike Scholar House project moving forward (Mar '12)
|Apr 27
|Kylady56
|17
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC