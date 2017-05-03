Baptist professor to lead Kentucky ad...

Baptist professor to lead Kentucky adoption overhaul

A Southern Baptist professor will lead an overhaul of the state's troubled adoption and foster care system under a $240,000 contract awarded to him by the state's Republican governor. Daniel S. Dumas will begin his new job as a special adviser to Gov. Matt Bevin on June 19. His contract calls for him to assess a state system that has more than 8,000 children in out-of-home care and yet consistently has not met federal standards on preventing abuse and neglect.

