Ball returns over $900 worth of unclaimed property to Floyd County -
Kentucky State Treasurer Allison Ball returned $947.13 worth of unclaimed property to Floyd County during the first quarter of 2017. The initiative proactively searches for unclaimed property in three key areas: local government, schools and charities.
