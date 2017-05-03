Atkins Takes Over as Kentucky Insurance Commissioner as Maynard Steps Down
Nancy G. Atkins has been appointed Commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Insurance , in the wake of Brian Maynard's decision to vacate the post. Maynard stepped down as commissioner of KYDOI effective April 30, to return to the private sector.
