As "a matter of conscience," a Kentucky judge refuses to hear...

Two years after a Kentucky county clerk stirred national attention for refusing to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples, a family court judge in the same state announced he will no longer hear adoption cases involving gay parents, calling his stance on the issue "a matter of conscience." Judge W. Mitchell Nance, who sits in Barren and Metcalfe counties in Kentucky, issued an order Thursday saying he believes that allowing a "practicing homosexual" to adopt would "under no circumstance" promote the best interest of the child, he wrote in the order obtained by The Washington Post.

