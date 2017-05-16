April 2017 Activity and Safety Checkpoint Locations -
Kentucky State Police Post 3 Commander Captain John Clark is reporting the following activity by the Troopers and Detectives for the month of April 2017. Kentucky State Police will be having periodic traffic safety check points throughout the eight counties of the post three area in the upcoming months.
