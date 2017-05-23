Annual Kentucky Mountain Laurel Festi...

Annual Kentucky Mountain Laurel Festival set to kick off -

21 hrs ago

The 87th annual Kentucky Mountain Laurel Festival is getting ready to kick off. From May 25-28, locals can enjoy the plethora of activities and events the KMLF offers ever year.

Chicago, IL

