Annual Breeding Clinic to Visit Top F...

Annual Breeding Clinic to Visit Top Farms in Kentucky

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Blood Horse

The three-day clinic will feature trips to Rood & Riddle Equine Hospital with Dr. Thomas Riddle, Taylor Made Sales, home of . The clinic's various topics will include lectures on reproduction, conformation, pedigree theories, breeding procedures, neonatal medicine, genetics, nutrition and more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Blood Horse.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 14 min So true 163,823
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 52 min UMORONRACEUMAKEWO... 270,336
Open Letter to Rev. Kevin Denton of Horse Cave ... Thu Transcender Always 1
Donald Trumps shockingly bad budget proposal May 23 Guy from Latonia 2
News VIDEO | Gov. Matt Bevin calls 7-year-old's murd... May 22 Toward Observer 3
News Job Corps is worth a second look (Mar '09) May 22 Leroy 621
News Judge won't hear gay adoptions because it's not... May 19 Christian Taliban 31
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,637 • Total comments across all topics: 281,308,814

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC