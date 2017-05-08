Accused kidnapper Tad Cummins being held in Kentucky jail
The man accused of kidnapping and brainwashing a Maury County teen, Tad Cummins, has been booked into the Henderson County Detention Center in Kentucky. Cummins was being held in federal custody in Sacremento after he and the 15-year-old at the center of the scandalous AMBER Alert were found in California.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|2 hr
|Jay
|267,107
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|2 hr
|CCR
|163,322
|Kathy Murphy
|Sun
|Knows By Experience
|1
|George Evil Norcross
|Sun
|God Sees All
|1
|pulling over for a funeral
|May 6
|Slow down
|4
|Job Corps is worth a second look (Mar '09)
|May 4
|Been There
|616
|Sawyer in Harlan for work on story (Mar '08)
|May 4
|CHUMP
|12
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC