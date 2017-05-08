Accused kidnapper Tad Cummins being h...

Accused kidnapper Tad Cummins being held in Kentucky jail

9 hrs ago Read more: WHNT-TV Huntsville

The man accused of kidnapping and brainwashing a Maury County teen, Tad Cummins, has been booked into the Henderson County Detention Center in Kentucky. Cummins was being held in federal custody in Sacremento after he and the 15-year-old at the center of the scandalous AMBER Alert were found in California.

