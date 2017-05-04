a Sorrya no longer sufficient

"It's easier to ask forgiveness than it is to get permission," said the late Rear Admiral Grace Murray Hopper, who was born in New York City in 1906, joined the U.S. Navy during World War II, worked in computer programming following the war, resumed active service at the age of 60 and became the nation's oldest serving naval officer before retiring in 1986. Put another way, Hopper's saying encourages: "If it's a good idea, go ahead and do it.

