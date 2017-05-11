3 Killed in Central Kentucky Crash on...

3 Killed in Central Kentucky Crash on Bluegrass Parkway

Authorities say three people have died in a crash in central Kentucky that closed part of a highway for several hours. Nelson County dispatch supervisor Milt Spalding told WDRB-TV that two adults and a child were killed in the wreck Thursday.

