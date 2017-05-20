2017 Kentucky Shakespeare Festival In Central Park
The 2017 57th annual Free Kentucky Shakespeare Festival in Central Park kicks off its professional season with a comedy, a history, and a tragedy. The season begins with Much Ado About Nothing on May 31st, then Richard II on June 15th, followed by Julius Caesar on July 29h.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|9 min
|Jay
|269,284
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|30 min
|another viewer
|163,612
|Judge won't hear gay adoptions because it's not...
|31 min
|Christian Taliban
|31
|Cliff Pelfrey-CROOK!!!
|May 16
|curious
|1
|brown recluse
|May 16
|Eric-Davis
|1
|judges daryle colson,amy hollollars give kids m...
|May 14
|CORRUPT
|1
|State senator: Food sales tax a 'deal breaker' ...
|May 14
|Bevin for President
|4
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC