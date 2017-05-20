2017 Kentucky Shakespeare Festival In...

2017 Kentucky Shakespeare Festival In Central Park

The 2017 57th annual Free Kentucky Shakespeare Festival in Central Park kicks off its professional season with a comedy, a history, and a tragedy. The season begins with Much Ado About Nothing on May 31st, then Richard II on June 15th, followed by Julius Caesar on July 29h.

