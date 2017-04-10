Worker claims someone urinated, defec...

Worker claims someone urinated, defecated in her office

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" A state worker has sued the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, alleging sex discrimination and claiming that someone defecated in her office and urinated on her chair. Sandy Sizemore Jackson is seeking compensation and punitive damages in the lawsuit she filed last week in the Franklin County Circuit Court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 2 min COOTERDOG 162,297
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 36 min Marshmallow attack 264,304
does anyone know Leesha Kline (Oct '15) 20 hr Bud 2
News Madisonville PD Make Arrest within Hours of Vic... (Feb '11) Sun Henry 25
fbi got a investgation on trump and ties Apr 8 Trump sudden change 3
Trump and GOP pass bill most Americans disagree... Apr 8 GFL 1
News Support surges for smoking ban in tobacco country Apr 7 Oh FFS 21
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,710 • Total comments across all topics: 280,213,562

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC