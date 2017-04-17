WND Columnist: That Guy Chose To Be D...

WND Columnist: That Guy Chose To Be Dragged Off That Airplane

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: ConWebBlog

The incident of a man getting dragged off a United Airlines flight despite having paid for his seat has received near-universal condemnation. Note that we said "near-universal."

Start the conversation, or Read more at ConWebBlog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 6 min voter 162,769
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 5 hr Crow__ 264,643
live pd in logan county ky Sat gonnagetya 2
News Support surges for smoking ban in tobacco country Apr 14 stateleader 23
Lincoln county jail closing Apr 11 really 1
News Madisonville PD Make Arrest within Hours of Vic... (Feb '11) Apr 11 Insearchof 27
does anyone know Leesha Kline (Oct '15) Apr 10 Bud 2
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,933 • Total comments across all topics: 280,376,494

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC