William Earl Woodring, 56-years-old
Kentucky State Police are searching for an inmate, who walked away from the Webster County Detention Center early Sunday. According to the press release, William E. Woodring, 56-years-old, a Class D felon, was last seen wearing an orange Webster County Detention Center shirt and khaki pants.
