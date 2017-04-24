William Earl Woodring, 56-years-old

Kentucky State Police are searching for an inmate, who walked away from the Webster County Detention Center early Sunday. According to the press release, William E. Woodring, 56-years-old, a Class D felon, was last seen wearing an orange Webster County Detention Center shirt and khaki pants.

