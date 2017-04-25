Why Trump's coal promises are doomed

Why Trump's coal promises are doomed

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: GantDaily.com

"We are going to put our coal miners back to work," Trump promised at a March rally in Kentucky, a state he won on hopes he will be able to revive jobs in crushed coal communities of Appalachia. But an in-depth analysis released Tuesday by Columbia University's Center on Global Energy Policy warns that Trump's regulation-busting is unlikely to spark a coal renaissance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 7 min IND 265,177
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 43 min 1st Amendment Audit 163,419
News Sawyer in Harlan for work on story (Mar '08) 14 hr Pine Mtn Poster 11
News UPike Scholar House project moving forward (Mar '12) 18 hr watching 16
live pd in logan county ky Apr 15 gonnagetya 2
News Support surges for smoking ban in tobacco country Apr 14 stateleader 23
Lincoln county jail closing Apr 11 really 1
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,783 • Total comments across all topics: 280,560,009

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC