Why Trump's coal promises are doomed
"We are going to put our coal miners back to work," Trump promised at a March rally in Kentucky, a state he won on hopes he will be able to revive jobs in crushed coal communities of Appalachia. But an in-depth analysis released Tuesday by Columbia University's Center on Global Energy Policy warns that Trump's regulation-busting is unlikely to spark a coal renaissance.
