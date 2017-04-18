Wheelwright lodge wins award -
Lodge of Wheelwright #889 won the award for traveling the farthest - 193 miles - to the annual Great Day of Service at Masonic Home of Shelbyville recently. Volunteers helped beautify and perform service projects at the Shelbyville and Louisville campuses for the annual tradition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Floyd County Times.
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|3 min
|RussianrepubliCONS
|264,744
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|7 min
|George_Jefferson
|162,981
|live pd in logan county ky
|Apr 15
|gonnagetya
|2
|Support surges for smoking ban in tobacco country
|Apr 14
|stateleader
|23
|Lincoln county jail closing
|Apr 11
|really
|1
|Madisonville PD Make Arrest within Hours of Vic... (Feb '11)
|Apr 11
|Insearchof
|27
|does anyone know Leesha Kline (Oct '15)
|Apr 10
|Bud
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC