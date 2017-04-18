Utility scam phone calls targeting cu...

Utility scam phone calls targeting customers in Kentucky -

3 hrs ago Read more: Floyd County Times

Attorney General Andy Beshear issued a Scam Alert to warn Kentuckians of reports of suspicious calls being made to utility customers in southeastern Kentucky on Tuesday. Kentuckians in Harlan, London and Pineville reported receiving a call from someone claiming to be a utility company employee who asks for a utility bill payment over the phone.

