Union calls for no-confidence vote on Kentucky jail chief
The union representing officers of a Kentucky city jail has decided to pursue a no-confidence vote on the corrections director. News media outlets report the union conducted the vote Tuesday night in connection with Louisville Metro Corrections Director Mark Bolton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|7 min
|Bigelow
|163,576
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|AMERICAN SUNSHINE
|265,274
|Kentucky doctor sentenced in Medicaid fraud case
|16 hr
|hmmm
|1
|Why Trump's coal promises are doomed
|Tue
|Solarman
|1
|Sawyer in Harlan for work on story (Mar '08)
|Tue
|Pine Mtn Poster
|11
|UPike Scholar House project moving forward (Mar '12)
|Tue
|watching
|16
|live pd in logan county ky
|Apr 15
|gonnagetya
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC