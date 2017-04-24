Union calls for no-confidence vote on...

Union calls for no-confidence vote on Kentucky jail chief

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WLEX-TV Lexington

The union representing officers of a Kentucky city jail has decided to pursue a no-confidence vote on the corrections director. News media outlets report the union conducted the vote Tuesday night in connection with Louisville Metro Corrections Director Mark Bolton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 7 min Bigelow 163,576
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 1 hr AMERICAN SUNSHINE 265,274
News Kentucky doctor sentenced in Medicaid fraud case 16 hr hmmm 1
News Why Trump's coal promises are doomed Tue Solarman 1
News Sawyer in Harlan for work on story (Mar '08) Tue Pine Mtn Poster 11
News UPike Scholar House project moving forward (Mar '12) Tue watching 16
live pd in logan county ky Apr 15 gonnagetya 2
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,493 • Total comments across all topics: 280,588,487

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC