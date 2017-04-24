Unemployment rates down in 55 Kentuck...

Unemployment rates down in 55 Kentucky counties in March

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: West Kentucky News

Kentucky Press News Service FRANKFORT - Unemployment rates dropped in 55 Kentucky counties between March 2016 and March 2017, rose in 53 and stayed the same in 12 counties, according to the Kentucky Office of Employment and Training. Woodford County recorded the lowest jobless rate in the state at 3.5 percent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Kentucky News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 1 min but 265,350
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 9 min TJH 163,372
News UPike Scholar House project moving forward (Mar '12) 2 hr Kylady56 17
Versailles, KY: What Do You Do For Fun? 11 hr Beautiful_Prince 1
News Kentucky doctor sentenced in Medicaid fraud case Wed hmmm 1
News Why Trump's coal promises are doomed Tue Solarman 1
News Sawyer in Harlan for work on story (Mar '08) Apr 25 Pine Mtn Poster 11
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,161 • Total comments across all topics: 280,607,295

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC