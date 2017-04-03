UACJ Automotive Whitehall Industries to expand in Paducah
The expansion consists of a 56,000 sq. ft. expansion to UWH's plant in Paducah, with a total investment of nearly $3.3 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|2 min
|WOW
|263,621
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|6 hr
|usa
|161,878
|Support surges for smoking ban in tobacco country
|11 hr
|CodeTalker
|5
|USA Forces Are Crushing ISIS
|Tue
|Trump Lies
|2
|GOP should primary McConnell.
|Apr 2
|he is risen
|2
|Governor signs Real ID bill into law
|Mar 24
|Truthistheway
|1
|enternet
|Mar 22
|tim
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC