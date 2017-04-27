Two New Build-Ready Certified Sites a...

Two New Build-Ready Certified Sites at Bowling Green's Kentucky Transpark

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

South Central Kentucky continues to lead the race in fast-tracking industrial development in Kentucky with the latest set of Build-Ready certified sites approved by the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development. Both sites have a 108,000 square-foot graded pad and are eligible for immediate expansion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 7 min huntcoyotes 265,368
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 21 min Pikeville Parent 163,386
News UPike Scholar House project moving forward (Mar '12) 9 hr Kylady56 17
Versailles, KY: What Do You Do For Fun? 18 hr Beautiful_Prince 1
News Kentucky doctor sentenced in Medicaid fraud case Wed hmmm 1
News Why Trump's coal promises are doomed Tue Solarman 1
News Sawyer in Harlan for work on story (Mar '08) Apr 25 Pine Mtn Poster 11
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,414 • Total comments across all topics: 280,614,355

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC