Two New Build-Ready Certified Sites at Bowling Green's Kentucky Transpark
South Central Kentucky continues to lead the race in fast-tracking industrial development in Kentucky with the latest set of Build-Ready certified sites approved by the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development. Both sites have a 108,000 square-foot graded pad and are eligible for immediate expansion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|7 min
|huntcoyotes
|265,368
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|21 min
|Pikeville Parent
|163,386
|UPike Scholar House project moving forward (Mar '12)
|9 hr
|Kylady56
|17
|Versailles, KY: What Do You Do For Fun?
|18 hr
|Beautiful_Prince
|1
|Kentucky doctor sentenced in Medicaid fraud case
|Wed
|hmmm
|1
|Why Trump's coal promises are doomed
|Tue
|Solarman
|1
|Sawyer in Harlan for work on story (Mar '08)
|Apr 25
|Pine Mtn Poster
|11
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC