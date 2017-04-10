Twin Bridge Lane Restriction Schedule...

Twin Bridge Lane Restriction Scheduled for Thursday Morning

Thursday

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to have the southbound Twin Bridge down to a single lane, starting at 8 on Thursday morning.

