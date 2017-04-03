Trump can't raise coal from the dead
"My administration is putting an end to the war on coal," Donald Trump said, surrounded by the usual gaggle of officials and coal-miners, as he put his super-size signature on the Energy Independence Executive Order. But coal is dying as a major energy source in the United States for reasons far beyond the reach of executive orders.
