Trump asked African-Americans what th...

Trump asked African-Americans what they had to lose. In Kentucky, the answer is tangible.

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

Jolene Jouett took a short puff from her cigarette and looked out the window at the neighborhood she has known her entire life. She spoke aloud to herself, repeating the question: How had it changed these past 60 years? Nestled around the boarded up DuBois Community Center, this predominantly black neighborhood is just a short distance from the rest of timeworn Mount Sterling, a Kentucky town of several thousand people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 4 hr Obama watch 264,001
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 5 hr RiversideRedneck 161,968
News Support surges for smoking ban in tobacco country 8 hr Oh FFS 21
USA Forces Are Crushing ISIS Apr 4 Trump Lies 2
GOP should primary McConnell. Apr 2 he is risen 2
News Governor signs Real ID bill into law Mar 24 Truthistheway 1
enternet Mar 22 tim 1
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iran
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,450 • Total comments across all topics: 280,133,262

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC