Troopers Locate Over 75 Pounds of Mar...

Troopers Locate Over 75 Pounds of Marijuana on Traffic Stop

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: West Kentucky News

During the traffic stop, Troopers observed indicators of criminal behavior and subsequently searched the vehicle. During the search, Troopers located marijuana edibles as well as over 75 pounds of high grade marijuana.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Kentucky News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 1 hr Crow__ 264,807
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 1 hr Pikeville Parent 162,957
live pd in logan county ky Apr 15 gonnagetya 2
News Support surges for smoking ban in tobacco country Apr 14 stateleader 23
Lincoln county jail closing Apr 11 really 1
News Madisonville PD Make Arrest within Hours of Vic... (Feb '11) Apr 11 Insearchof 27
does anyone know Leesha Kline (Oct '15) Apr 10 Bud 2
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,812 • Total comments across all topics: 280,420,966

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC