Troopers Locate Over 75 Pounds of Marijuana on Traffic Stop
During the traffic stop, Troopers observed indicators of criminal behavior and subsequently searched the vehicle. During the search, Troopers located marijuana edibles as well as over 75 pounds of high grade marijuana.
