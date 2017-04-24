Troopers Arrest Two on Drug/Forgery C...

Troopers Arrest Two on Drug/Forgery Charges

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: West Kentucky News

Troopers assigned to Kentucky State Police Post 1's Interdiction Team stopped a vehicle on Interstate 24, near the 47 mile marker in Lyon County at approximately 8:30 a.m. today for a traffic violation. During the traffic stop, Troopers located Heroin, Methamphetamine, Marijuana, and two types of prescription drugs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Kentucky News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 1 min President DonJ Trump 163,418
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 3 min Limbertwig 265,228
News Kentucky doctor sentenced in Medicaid fraud case 1 hr hmmm 1
News Why Trump's coal promises are doomed 10 hr Solarman 1
News Sawyer in Harlan for work on story (Mar '08) Tue Pine Mtn Poster 11
News UPike Scholar House project moving forward (Mar '12) Tue watching 16
live pd in logan county ky Apr 15 gonnagetya 2
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,795 • Total comments across all topics: 280,572,683

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC