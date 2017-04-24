Troopers Arrest Two on Drug/Forgery Charges
Troopers assigned to Kentucky State Police Post 1's Interdiction Team stopped a vehicle on Interstate 24, near the 47 mile marker in Lyon County at approximately 8:30 a.m. today for a traffic violation. During the traffic stop, Troopers located Heroin, Methamphetamine, Marijuana, and two types of prescription drugs.
