Toyota major investment in Kentucky plant

The 8,200 workers at Toyota's Georgetown plant were given a billion reasons to smile after the company announced it would be investing $1.33 billion in their flagship factory in Kentucky. "Toyota New Global Architecture is about exciting, ever-better vehicles for our customers as it will improve performance of all models", Toyota North America CEO Jim Lentz said in a statement .

