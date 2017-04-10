Toyota announces record $1.33 billion investment in Kentucky plant

Toyota announces record $1.33 billion...

2 hrs ago Read more: The Auto Channel

April 10, 2017: A $1.33 billion investment- the highest of any automaker in Kentucky and the second-largest in state history- will make Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Kentucky, Inc. the first plant in North America to begin producing vehicles using Toyota New Global Architecture . The number one selling car in America for the past 15 years, the Camry, from the 2018 model year, will become the first Toyota vehicle made in the U.S. to fully incorporate the new vehicle development and production technology.

Chicago, IL

